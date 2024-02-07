One hurt in southeast Charlotte apartment fire

One person has been hurt following a fire at an apartment in southeast Charlotte Tuesday night.

The fire occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Churchill Downs Court near Walker Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it took 30 firefighters to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

