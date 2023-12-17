One hurt in stabbing outside Bricktown club

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was stabbed when a fight broke out outside a Bricktown club Sunday morning. Oklahoma City police said the stabbing happened outside Club 115 at Sheridan and Oklahoma Avenues around 2:30 a.m.

Police told News 4 that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They are still searching for a suspect in the case.

