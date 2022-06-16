One hurt in west Orange County shooting

A person was hurt after a shooting near Ocoee early Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Clarke and White roads around 3:30 a.m.

A WFTV news crew watched as deputies put up crime scene tape around a home in the 1500 block of Vidalia Court.

Channel 9 has learned one person was shot in the leg and should be OK.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

