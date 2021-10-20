One Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Incitec Pivot Limited's (ASX:IPL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Incitec Pivot

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director George Biltz for AU$260k worth of shares, at about AU$2.60 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$3.09. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Incitec Pivot

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Incitec Pivot insiders own 0.08% of the company, worth about AU$4.7m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Incitec Pivot Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Incitec Pivot shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Incitec Pivot insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Incitec Pivot. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Incitec Pivot you should know about.

