One Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) insider upped their stake by 3.7% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Income Asset Management Group Limited's (ASX:IAM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Income Asset Management Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lechte bought AU$115k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.23 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.15). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jonathan Lechte.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Income Asset Management Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Income Asset Management Group insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about AU$20m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Income Asset Management Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Income Asset Management Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Income Asset Management Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Income Asset Management Group. For example, Income Asset Management Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

