One individual from Athens shooting arrested, other at large

Nov. 15—ATHENS — One of the individuals involved in the shooting at Walmart in Athens on Nov. 8 has been arrested, and warrants have been issued for another involved individual, Athens police said Tuesday in a statement.

Tywan Martice Jones of Athens is charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, Athens police said.

The investigation is still continuing, and the name of the other involved individual will not be released until after arrest, police said.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel