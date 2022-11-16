One individual from Athens shooting arrested, other at large

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Nov. 15—ATHENS — One of the individuals involved in the shooting at Walmart in Athens on Nov. 8 has been arrested, and warrants have been issued for another involved individual, Athens police said Tuesday in a statement.

Tywan Martice Jones of Athens is charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, Athens police said.

The investigation is still continuing, and the name of the other involved individual will not be released until after arrest, police said.

emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel

Recommended Stories