One individual killed in Tuesday evening officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Aug. 10—SIOUX FALLS — One person is dead after police returned fire at a suspect during a Tuesday evening interaction in Sioux Falls.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and at least one deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue — roughly two blocks east of Sherman Park.

During the course of the traffic stop, at least one subject "engaged" law enforcement with a firearm, according to Nick Cook, assistant chief of police in Sioux Falls. In response, law enforcement returned fire.

In a press release issued by the Sioux Falls Police Department, authorities acknowledged that one "subject" was pronounced dead at the scene. The press release did not specify whether the individual killed was a suspect, officer or bystander.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Cook said more information will become available at the Sioux Falls Police Department's daily briefing on Wednesday morning.

The officer-involved shooting is the fifth involving officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department this year.

Of those, only one DCI investigation has been completed, in which the unnamed officer was ruled as justified in shooting the suspect.

Another investigation involving a shooting in Madison is also still pending results.

