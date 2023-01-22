One injured, another arrested after car crashes into tree in Lansing neighborhood

Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
LANSING - One person was critically injured and another was arrested after the car they were in crashed into a tree in a Lansing neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of South Hayford Avenue at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, said Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel.

The car's passenger, a 21-year-old male, sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested. Police suspect alcohol could be a factor and are investigating the accident, Schlagel said.

