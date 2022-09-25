One injured, another charged after a fight broke out Friday night at a Beaufort Walmart

A Beaufort teen is charged with a felony after allegedly running over someone on Friday night following an argument in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Patreeka Allen, 17, was charged Saturday with one count of attempted murder, jail records show. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the charge, according to Lt. Charles Raley, a spokesperson for the police department.

Bystanders called police around 10 p.m. Friday after an argument broke out in the Walmart parking lot on Robert Smalls Parkway between a teenager and an adult. The teenager, identified by police as Allen, threw a liquor bottle at the adult during the argument and hit them in the forehead, Raley said. As the fight escalated, police allege Allen got into her car and ran over the adult, who was Allen’s acquaintance. Allen then left the parking lot.

The adult was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Raley said. Allen was stopped on S.C. 170 and Savannah Highway by officers from the Port Royal Police Department after police in Beaufort had asked other local police departments to keep an eye out for Allen and her car.

Allen was released Sunday from the detention center in Beaufort.

