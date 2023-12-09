One injured, another in critical condition after rollover accident in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident in the westbound lanes of Airport Road between S Meridian Avenue and S Portland Avenue that left one person hurt and another in critical condition on Friday night.

Rollover accident on Airport Road between S Meridian Ave and S Portland Ave. Image courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the rollover was cause by a vehicle that veered off of SW 44th Street and struck another vehicle on Airport Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or expect delays as crews continue working at the scene.

