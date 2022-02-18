One injured in central Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police say
One person was injured in a Thursday night shooting, Fort Worth police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 Fort Worth, TX - Downtown East, located in the 2400 block of Scott Ave. around 11 p.m. after a report of shots fired.
Upon their arrival, Fort Worth police said they found a person, inside a hotel room, suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening.
Police said the victim was shot by an “unknown suspect,” and that the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.