One injured in central Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police say

One person was injured in a Thursday night shooting, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 Fort Worth, TX - Downtown East, located in the 2400 block of Scott Ave. around 11 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, Fort Worth police said they found a person, inside a hotel room, suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was shot by an “unknown suspect,” and that the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.