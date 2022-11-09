One injured in drive-by shooting at Shreveport City Councilman's election watch party

Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
·1 min read

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on his way to city councilman Alan Jackson's campaign watch party at the Southern Hills Business Association building at the 9700 block of Baird Rd.

According to early reports from KSLA, the man was shot four or five times in the back by a person in either a white or yellow Dodge Charger that then headed west down Baird. Police have not been able to locate the suspect yet.

The victim was responsive and talking to the police and has been transported to LSU with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two additional bullets did make it into the building and police have put up tape around the crime scene. At this time, there are no reports of anyone inside injured.

This is a developing story.

