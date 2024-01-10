One injured during armed home invasion in Webster; investigation underway

An investigation is underway following an armed home invasion that took place in Webster on Tuesday.

According to Webster Police, two men confronted a resident at gunpoint on Halesworth Lane just before midnight on Tuesday. The suspects then entered the home and robbed the victims.

Police said one of the victims involved in the incident was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to review their home surveillance footage captured between 8 p.m. and midnight on the night of the incident.

Specifically, residents living near Halesworth Lane, Bannerwood Drive, Foxworth Lane, County Line Road (between Ridge and State), and Ridge Road (between Phillips Road and County Line Road) are being encouraged to contact police with any pertinent information, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Webster Police Department via email at wpdinvestigations@ci.webster.ny.us or by calling 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One injured during armed home invasion in Webster NY