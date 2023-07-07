UPDATE: One injured during armed robbery, search on for suspects in early morning Sunbury stabbing

Jul. 7—SUNBURY — One man is in intensive care and two suspects are on the run following an early-morning stabbing today in Sunbury.

Sunbury Police are searching for a gray Honda Accord following the incident that happened at 2:30 a.m. today along the 100 block of North 4th Street, Chief Brad Hare reports.

Officers say the incident occurred after the two suspects attempted an armed robbery, which left a victim injured and transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Hare said police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Northumberland County 911 or Sunbury police at 570-286-4584

Hare said he would update the public later today on the stabbing. He said police are actively investigating the incident.

Police would not release the name of the victim or any suspects at this time, Hare said.

Hare said he was not sure of the victim's condition at this time

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.