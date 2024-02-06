One injured in early Monday accident

Feb. 5—GREENSBURG — Local emergency responders were dispatched to the west side of town early Monday where a passenger vehicle had crashed through the wall of a convenience store.

According to information shared by the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Feb. 5, the GPD responded to a vehicle crash with injury at Tree City Travel Plaza, 1815 N Michigan Ave.

The crash investigation shows that a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Michael Ely, 26, of Seymour was involved.

The driver suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to veer off the west side of U.S. 421 N. at N. Michigan Road and travel approximately 635 feet through a field. The vehicle then launched off an elevated point in the field and traveled through the air approximately 50 feet before landing on a private road. The vehicle then traveled another approximately 215 feet through the parking lot of Tree City Travel Plaza. The vehicle then ran through the front glass doors of the convenience store side of the business and crashed into the checkout register platform.

The business was open, and an employee was standing behind the register at the time of the crash. The employee suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Decatur County EMS.

The driver was transported by Decatur County EMS to Decatur County Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported by other employees or patrons inside the business at the time.

The Greensburg Police Department was assisted by Decatur County Emergency Communications, Greensburg Fire Department and Tim's Wrecker Service.