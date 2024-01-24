One injured, family displaced by West Pensacola house fire

An occupant of a West Pensacola home was injured Tuesday afternoon when a large fire ravaged an Emerald Avenue house.

Eight Escambia County Fire Rescue units responded to the 200 block of Emerald Avenue around 2 p.m. where responders saw heavy flames and smoke coming through the front of the home.

"ECFR crews rapidly attacked the fire, bringing the situation under control by 2:18 p.m.," an ECFR release says. "The home can be tenable again with extensive repairs."

One person was injured and treated by Escambia County EMS, but that person refused transportation to an area hospital.

ECFR's investigation concluded that an electrical malfunction caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family displaced by the fire, according to ECFR.

