One injured in Five Points shooting
Denver Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the area of 20th and Champa Streets.
Denver Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the area of 20th and Champa Streets.
Jefferson has not played for the Vikings since suffering a hamstring injury Oct. 8
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return at the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
An internal memo sent to OpenAI staff and obtained by Axios and The New York Times said Altman's firing had nothing to do with "malfeasance or anything related to our financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices." It comes as The Information reports Altman has new ventures in the works.
The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Microsoft is running a deal on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for just $240, or $60 off. There are also huge savings on controllers in numerous colors from Amazon, alongside discounts on Xbox Series X bundles with Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5.
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
SpaceX launched the second flight of Starship from its Boca Chica spaceport on Saturday morning. A few minutes into launch, the Super Heavy booster exploded, followed by Starship itself.
Here are some hot tips to boost your health based on the latest studies and research you might have missed this week.
This thing can air fry, roast, broil, bake — it even makes pizza! Grab it now because we've never seen the price this low!
Which of these two bounce-back teams will deliver the most fantasy points in Week 11? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a week before its window closes on Nov. 23.
In The Know spoke to a mental health clinician about whether carrying around sour candy is a good idea if you suffer from anxiety. The post Mental health expert answers whether sour candy can help during panic attacks appeared first on In The Know.