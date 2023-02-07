One injured in flight from police; charges filed against fleeing driver

Feb. 6—One person suffered minor injuries when a motorist fled from a Crossville Police stop. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash but no reports were available at deadline from other agencies involved in the incident.

The incident ended Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Sawmill Rd. and Hwy. 68, according to a preliminary report filed with THP.

Alexander Rice, 21, no street or home city listed, is identified as the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200. Rice, according to jail records, is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting arrest, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

Bond for Rice was set at $185,000 and additional charges may be pending.

The narrative of the preliminary THP report states the Chrysler was traveling east on 68 while fleeing from police. Where the pursuit began and why is not known.

A 2001 GMC Savana van driven by John Kiser, 64, Georgia, was traveling east. The the driver saw the police pursuit approaching from the rear and moved to the right shoulder. The van was struck in the rear by the Chrysler. The van came to rest in the east lane of traffic.

The Chrysler's driver attempted to continue east but was overtaken and passed by a Crossville Police cruiser driven by Officer Josh Mangas, 32. The officer slowed and attempted to force the fleeing vehicle off the roadway and was struck on the right rear tire by the Chrysler, with both vehicles coming to rest in the intersection.

Meghan Fitzgerald, 19, address not listed, was listed as being injured in the crash. A 13-year old in the car was not injured.

The driver, identified as Rice, then jumped out of the vehicle and fled a short distance on foot before being taken into custody without further incident when a Taser weapon was used.

Rice will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

