One injured in Fort Worth drive-by shooting, police say

A drive-by shooting early Friday morning left one person injured in east Fort Worth.

Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Scott Avenue.

Fort Worth police said one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They believe the victim was shot during a drive-by shooting, but are unsure what led up to the gunfire.

The police department didn’t provide details about the condition the victim was in after being taken to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.