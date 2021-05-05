One injured in Frederick shooting, police say

May 5—A man was hospitalized after police say he was shot in the abdomen early Wednesday in downtown Frederick.

The Frederick Police Department responded at about 1:45 a.m. to the 100 Block of North Court Street for a report of shots fired, according to a news release. They reportedly encountered a male, whose age was not disclosed, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local medical facility and is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities believe the victim was targeted and that he was was involved in an altercation just before the shooting.

Detectives are working to identify the people involved in the dispute and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who lives in the area of West 2nd Street and North Court Street and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or who has camera footage of the area, is asked to contact FPD. Residents can contact FPD anonymously via the tip line at at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).

