One injured in Friday morning shooting at Ninth Street Bridge, sheriff’s office says

Lydia Gerike
·1 min read
A person is expected to survive after being shot Friday morning at the Ninth Street Bridge, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. to the bridge, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. They found a victim suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Schwartz said.

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the shooting, but little else is known because the victim was not cooperative. The sheriff’s office did not have any suspect information as of Friday afternoon.

