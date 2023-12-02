One injured in Friday shooting on campus of South Carolina State University

One person was injured Friday in a shooting on the campus of South Carolina State University.

The incident happened at about 7:24 p.m. Friday in a campus residential building, according to a release from the university. The shooting stemmed from an incident between two non-students who were guests of a student, school officials said. One person suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

University police responded to the incident and determined that the shooter had left the campus. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping the university with the ongoing investigation, school officials said.

“Our priority at South Carolina State University is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and employees,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said in a statement. “I cannot emphasize enough that the misguided actions of one person can put others unnecessarily at risk. One bad decision can disrupt the safety and security of everyone who lives, studies and works at SC State.”

The school president asked students to be proactive in reporting suspicious activities on campus.

“Our campus police department works hard to maintain security on the SC State campus, but they require the assistance of students and employees,” Conyers said. “We ask you to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of your surroundings. I remind you that the best defense against trouble is that if you see something, say something.”