One injured in Friday shooting on McKinley Avenue

BATTLE CREEK — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Friday on McKinley Avenue.

Battle Creek officers were called to the shooting in the first block of McKinley Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. Once on scene, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim shared with officers that he was in the living room of his home when he heard a man and woman arguing on the front porch. The man on the porch entered the home and shot the victim in the leg, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was later transported to a medical facility, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the men know each other, and continue to investigate.

Anyone who was in this area early Friday morning or might have information that would help authorities is encouraged to call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

