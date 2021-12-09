One injured in gas station shooting in south Fort Worth Thursday morning, police say

Police are investigating a south Fort Worth shooting Thursday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near the 5700 block of Mansfield Highway at a Texaco gas station, police said. They responded to the scene on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, first responders, including the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar, found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

“There are no suspects in custody and the details surrounding this incident are still being investigated,” police said in an email.