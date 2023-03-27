One injured after ‘officer-involved’ shooting near Ligon Middle School in Raleigh
Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer Monday morning near Ligon Magnet Middle School in Raleigh.
One person was injured in the shooting in the 700 block of Cumberland Street., police confirmed.
The shots did not come from inside the school, no shots were fired at the school, and the school is not on lockdown, police said in a news release.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.