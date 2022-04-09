The Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit and run on Winchester that left one person injured.

Police said it happened at the 7000 block of Winchester on April, 9, around 12:52 p.m when a car hit a motorcycle.

MPD said the car responsible fled the scene, however, police found the car nearby and arrested a man.

PHOTOS: One injured after hit and run involving a motorcycle, police say

A person was transported to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: