One injured, at least two detained after an armed robbery in Hardeeville, police say

A juvenile and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged over the weekend after police accused them of shooting someone in a botched armed robbery Friday in Hardeeville.

Owen Headman, 20, of Pooler, Georgia, was charged Saturday with armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Hardeeville, according to a press release from the Hardeeville Police Department.

The juvenile, who was not named because he is a minor, faces charges of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward. Police are seeking to try the juvenile as an adult because of the seriousness of the charge, but that is dependent on a hearing to be held later, Woodward said.

Headman, the juvenile and an unknown getaway driver allegedly planned to meet the man around 4 p.m. Friday at a hotel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard, Woodward said. The man “brought the drugs from Georgia,” and was a guest at the hotel, Woodward said. The man was shot once, according to Woodward.

“This is what happens when bad drug deals go wrong,” Woodward said.

Officers responded to the hotel after receiving a call that there was a gunshot victim, according to the press release. When police were on their way to the hotel, they found two people chasing a juvenile identified as a suspect and later detained, the press release said. Woodward declined to say why the two people were chasing the juvenile.

The Hardeeville Police Department “got information” about where the suspects were headed” Woodward said, and sent descriptions of Headman to the Pooler Police Department. Pooler police officers arrested Headman Saturday.

The victim was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital and remained in critical condition, according to the press release.

As of Wednesday, Headman remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center in Georgia and awaits extradition to Jasper County. An attorney has not yet been appointed for Headman, and family members did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A manager at the hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police are still searching for the getaway driver, Woodward said. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information may call Detective Michaud at (843) 784-2223

