One injured at Martin Luther King Jr. Park shooting

Jun. 5—The Rochester Police Department responded to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 5:51 p.m. for a shooting that occurred in the parking lot Friday evening.

One person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital — Saint Marys by a private party with unknown injuries, according to Rochester Police Sergeant Rick Dahly.

The number of people involved is unknown and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Witnesses reported hearing five to seven shots. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.