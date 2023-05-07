Juvenile injured in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

A juvenile has been injured following a shooting in north Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Oehler Road near Mallard Creek Park.

A preliminary investigation indicates that there was a large gathering at the park before the shooting occurred, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the juvenile was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

