One injured, one arrested in Valdosta assault

May 22—VALDOSTA — A man was injured and another man arrested after an assault Sunday evening, according to Valdosta police.

Sunday evening, a bleeding, 35-year-old man was standing outside of a door of a woman's residence along the 200 block of West Hill Avenue, police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. She called 911 and Valdosta police were dispatched to the scene.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 35-year-old male victim bleeding profusely from his head," police said. "The male had multiple injuries, including stab wounds to his head. Officers provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center for further treatment."

The man had let another man into his home and they got into a fight, police said.

"The male then began to assault the victim by beating him with a pot, then stabbed him several times with a broken plate and a metal rod," police said. "Detectives gathered surveillance video which showed the offender ... leaving the residence just minutes after the assault."

Authorities issued a photo of the suspect.

Ten minutes later, police said they found the suspect standing on a porch along the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated battery, police said, adding the injured man was in stable condition Monday afternoon.

"I am proud of the quick teamwork by the members of our department. Detectives got the picture of the offender out quickly, which resulted in an alert patrol officer locating him almost immediately," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.