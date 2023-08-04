One injured, one charged in shooting

Aug. 3—One Cumberland County man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and a second local man has been charged in connection with the weekend incident, according to an incident report filed with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Jimmy "JJ" Luther Bowman, 47, Magnolia St., suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest/shoulder area.

It is not clear from the report whether Bowman was transported to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

Blake Edward Sims, 28, Bud Tanner Rd., is charged with aggravated assault, according to Deputy Morgan Alvarez and Investigator Jon Wirey.

The incident occurred Saturday around 5:30 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Genesis Rd. Alvarez and Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester responded to the scene and made contact with Bowman and a woman identified as Adrina Lynn Bowman, 48, identified in the report as Bowman's girlfriend.

The two told investigators three men arrived at the residence, kicked open the front door and that one of the men shot Bowman.

As deputies were being given a description of the man who pulled the trigger, Alvarez wrote she spotted a man walking along the road in front of the residence who fit the description.

Alvarez and Deputy J. Alderman then detained the suspect who was later identified by two witnesses as the man they saw kick open the door, and Bowman said

Sims was the one who shot him.

No motive was listed for the incident.

Sims will appear in General Sessions Court.

