One injured, one dead in Sandhust Apartments home invasion; police searching for suspects

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Police Department reported a shooting incident with dead body discovered shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday during a home invasion at Sandhurst Apartments in the 3200 block of Sandhurst Drive.

Authorities responded to the scene and discovered an individual had been shot inside the residence. Medical aid was provided and the individual was transported to Genesis Hospital for treatment. The person underwent surgery for the injury sustained and is recovering, the ZPD said.

Upon further investigation, a deceased man was found inside the home. He has been identified as Thomas Waddell, 66. The Licking County Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy.

It was reported to law enforcement that two white males wearing masks were responsible for the incident and fled the scene on foot. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the incident may contact the ZPD at 740-455-0700 or Det. Bryan Ruff at 740-455-0699.

Assisting were the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office, Community Ambulance and the Zanesville Fire Department.

