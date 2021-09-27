One injured, one dead after second northeast Raleigh shooting in under 48 hours

A 31-year-old man has died after he and another man were shot in northeast Raleigh early Sunday morning.

Edward Eugene Marrow, 31, died at the hospital, police said in a news release.

The other man, whom police did not identify, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were found in the 2600 block of East Millbrook Road, after officers responded to a shooting call around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police whether the two men knew one another, and if a suspect or motive has been identified.

It was the second fatal shooting in northeast Raleigh in under 48 hours.

Jose Luis Hernandez-Gutierrez, 46, was shot and killed Friday morning in the parking lot of a strip mall on Craftsman Drive, The News & Observer reported.

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in that shooting.

Shootings, gun crimes up in Raleigh

As of Sept. 22, 19 people had been fatally shot in Raleigh this year, according to police data. That’s up from 17 as of the same date in 2020, and 12 as of 2019.

There had been 600 crimes involving guns committed in Raleigh so far this year, compared to 491 in 2020 and 480 in 2019.

Police have asked those with information about the Sunday shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards.