One injured in overnight fire at Lexington mobile home

One person suffered injuries as a result of an overnight fire at a mobile home near the Lexington Cemetery Thursday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters were initially called to the 100 block of Boysenberry Street at around midnight Thursday, according to the department. After not finding anything, firefighters eventually located the fire on the 200 block of Embassy Drive and upgraded the incident to a working structure fire.

Firefighters found a shed that was fully engulfed in smoke and flames extending towards a mobile home, per the fire department. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, but not before the unit sustained heavy damage.

All occupants of the mobile home were evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival but one person suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department said that person was treated on scene and did not get transported to the hospital.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. The occupants of the mobile home were displaced, the fire department said.

The incident comes just one day after an individual was killed as a result of a house fire on Clay Avenue. The victim has not been identified and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.