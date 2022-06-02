One injured in police-involved shoot Wednesday night

Lubbock Police Department reported one person being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block 67th Street on Wednesday night.

Lt. Brady Cross, public information officer for LPD, said in a news conference that police first responded to a domestic disturbance call at 7:12 p.m. in the 2100 block of 67th Street, where the suspect in the incident fled the scene in a car.

Police officers pursued the suspect, however, the pursuit was called off around 19th Street and West Loop 289 due to safety concerns, Cross said.

A close up of sirens on a police car.

At 7:36 p.m., dispatch received a second call about a theft from a business in the 6600 block of Milwaukee Avenue, where officers pursued the same vehicle involved in the first incident. Police said they believe the suspect from the first incident is the same individual in the theft call.

The pursuit ended back in the 2100 block of 67th Street, where the suspect exited the vehicle. He was armed and approached the officers, Cross said.

He said four officers fired at the suspect. The suspect was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

No officers or other individuals were harmed during either of the incidents, Cross said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One person injured in police-involved shoot Wednesday Night