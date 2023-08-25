One injured after reported machete assault

Aug. 24—OTTUMWA — Two men have been charged after a verbal altercation turned into an assault with a machete that sent another man to the hospital.

The Ottumwa Police Department arrested 27-year-old Twor Robert, of Ottumwa; and 22-year-old Tr Robert, of Ottumwa, following the incident. Twor Robert has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and domestic abuse. Tr Robert has been charged with disorderly conduct and on Thursday entered a plea of guilty, according to online court records.

Court filings say the three men were involved in a verbal argument in the 2400 block of East Main Street Tuesday at approximately 11:25 a.m. Then the two men began attacking Take before he was stabbed with a machete by Twor Robert, police say in court documents.

The victim, 29-year-old Sekinson Take, of Ottumwa, suffered a wound to his abdomen and was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center.

Tr Robert has been released from custody. Twor Robert is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Wapello County Jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.

Court documents say the machete wound caused a serious injury, but didn't specify what condition Take was in.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.