One injured in rollover accident in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident near the northbound lanes of North May Avenue and West Memorial Road on Friday night.
Oklahoma City Police say that two sedans and a Range Rover were involved in an accident that caused the Range Rover to flip.
The driver of the Range Rover was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.