One injured in rollover accident in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident near the northbound lanes of North May Avenue and West Memorial Road on Friday night.

North May Avenue and West Memorial Road. Image courtesy KFOR.

Oklahoma City Police say that two sedans and a Range Rover were involved in an accident that caused the Range Rover to flip.

The driver of the Range Rover was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

