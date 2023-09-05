One injured in Sacramento County shooting. Second shooting in Arden Arcade neighborhood

One person was shot Monday night in Arden Arcade, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 8:43 p.m. in the 2300 block of Church Avenue, near Edison Avenue and a few blocks south of the Capital City Freeway.

A man was shot and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital with unknown injuries before deputies arrived, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said Sunday that deputies discovered the victim had been assaulted by multiple people in Bohemian Park, a block east. It wasn’t known what prompted the altercation.

The shooting was the second in the neighborhood Monday. An earlier shooting stemmed from an argument outside an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Edison Avenue, near Arcade Fundamental Middle School.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Gandhi said the suspected shooter in this case had fled the scene and deputies had not located him as of Sunday night.