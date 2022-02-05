One injured Saturday morning after being shot with flare gun, police say

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after they were shot with a flare gun, Fort Worth police said.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. Officers were dispatched the 2800 block of Alta Mere Dr. after a report of a shooting.

Responding police officers said upon their arrival at the scene, they found an individual who was show with a flare gun. The individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The investigation remains ongoing.