HOLLAND TWP. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at Adient Manufacturing on Monday, March 28, reports WZZM.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

According to dispatch, the incident happened at the company's manufacturing facility on Douglas Avenue and is being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Holland Police Department.

WZZM reported one minor injury as a result of the shooting, and added it's unclear whether the incident happened inside or outside the business.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: One injured in shooting at Adient Manufacturing in Holland Township