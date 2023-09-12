One injured in shooting at Berclair apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Berclair.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of St. Pierre Boulevard.

The Memphis Fire Department said it transported one victim to Regional One Health.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as more details become available.

