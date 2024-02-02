One injured in shooting in Hanover; police remain at active scene: 911
One person has been injured in a shooting in Hanover, according to York County 911.
The incident, which remains active, is at a Sunoco station in Hanover.
The station is in the 400 block of Broadway. The road is shut down at Fulton and Stock streets.
Emergency responders were giving CPR to a person. That person was taken from the scene by ambulance.
Police appear to be searching the scene. Hanover and Penn Township Police responded to the scene, and about a dozen officers were on site.
Earlier today, Penn Township Police issued an alert that authorities were searching for a man who is armed and dangerous. He was in a gray Honda Pilot.
A vehicle of that make and model can be seen at the gas station, but it's not clear if it's the same SUV.
Check back later as this is a developing story.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police on the scene of a shooting in Hanover; one injured