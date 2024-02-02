One injured in shooting in Hanover; police remain at active scene: 911

One person has been injured in a shooting in Hanover, according to York County 911.

The incident, which remains active, is at a Sunoco station in Hanover.

The station is in the 400 block of Broadway. The road is shut down at Fulton and Stock streets.

Emergency responders were giving CPR to a person. That person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

Police appear to be searching the scene. Hanover and Penn Township Police responded to the scene, and about a dozen officers were on site.

Earlier today, Penn Township Police issued an alert that authorities were searching for a man who is armed and dangerous. He was in a gray Honda Pilot.

A vehicle of that make and model can be seen at the gas station, but it's not clear if it's the same SUV.

Emergency responders were on the scene at the Sunoco station at 403 Broadway in Hanover Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police on the scene of a shooting in Hanover; one injured