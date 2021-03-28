One injured after shooting in Harrison Twp.

Mar. 27—One man was injured after a shooting on Gant Drive early Saturday afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported. Initial reports showed that a friend of the victim planned to transport him to the hospital before an ambulance arrived on the scene.

The shooting was reported within the 1900 block of Gant Drive in Harrison Twp. around 12:50 p.m. An ambulance met the victim at the corner of Republic Drive and North Dixie Drive to transport him to the Miami Valley Hospital. The man's injuries were non life-threatening, a release said.

No suspect information was available.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (937) 225-HELP.