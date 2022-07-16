One injured in shooting on Hidden Haven Ct.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one injured in a shooting on the 10900 block of Hidden Haven Ct.

At 5:30 p.m. JSO responded to a shooting.

An hour later, JSO learned the victim checked themselves into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information that was mentioned during the media briefing.

JSO is asking for anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

According to our criminal records, this is the 195th shooting in Jacksonville reported by police.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.