One injured in shooting on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. Police are searching for suspect

A man was shot on the 3400 block of McHenry Avenue in Modesto on Monday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting took place shortly before 9 a.m. near the KFC on North McHenry between Woodrow Avenue and Standiford Avenue.

The Modesto Police Department could not confirm how many times the man was shot, but officers did find six shell casings at the scene. The man’s injuries were “enough for him to go to the hospital but doesn’t appear to be life threatening,” said Officer Adam Foster of MPD.

Officers do not have a description of the suspect, as the man who was shot declined to press charges and was described as being “less than cooperative” by police.

Foster said that regardless of whether someone chooses to press charges or not, a felony will be investigated.

“Being that it’s a felony crime, the victim doesn’t need to press charges. But MPD will still conduct an investigation and search for a suspect,” said Foster.