One injured in shooting outside east Fort Worth apartment complex Monday afternoon

A man was injured after shots were fired outside an east Fort Worth apartment Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at the Trinity Bell Garden Apartments, located in the 2900 block of Garden Bell Way.

“Witnesses reported two males arguing in the apartment complex near the garages prior to hearing shots fired,” police said. “The victim ran off into the complex holding his chest and arrived at John Peter Smith Hospital with a gun shot wound. “

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.