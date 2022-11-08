One injured after shooting reported at Seattle-area high school, police say

One person was shot and injured at a Seattle-area high school, Washington authorities said.

Police said they received reports of a shooting at Ingraham High School at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers arrived and found one person with a gunshot wound.

“One student is believed to have been shot,” Seattle Public Schools said in a news release.

The person was taken to “Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Officers “secured the school” and looked for the suspect who they believed fled campus, according to police. One person was later arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Officials did not disclose the suspect’s name or the name of the person believed to be shot.

Parents were allowed to begin to pick up students from the school at noon, according to an update from the school district.

“Students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out,” police said.

After-school activities were canceled for the day, the district said. Classes are also canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said on Twitter she was “outraged and devastated” by the shooting.

“Enough is enough. We need to get guns off our streets and invest in true public safety that addresses the root causes of crime,” she wrote. “We owe it to our children.”

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal echoed the sentiment on Twitter calling the shooting “absolutely heartbreaking.”

