One injured after shots fired during late-night disturbance on Green Bay's east side

GREEN BAY - One person was injured after shots were fired during a late-night disturbance on the east side, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police were sent about 11 p.m. to the 700 block of Chapel View Road for a physical disturbance involving two people. Police encountered what they described as "a distraught person" fleeing. They also said that during this incident, "shots were fired" and one person was taken to a hospital afterwards for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police did not say who fired the shots but reported no officers were injured in the incident.

A media briefing is planned for 1 p.m. today.

This story will be updated.

