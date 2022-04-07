One injured in south Fort Worth shooting during drug transaction Wednesday night

A man was shot Wednesday night during a narcotics transaction, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. near the 800 block of Lomo Street in south Fort Worth. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound two streets over in the 800 block of Minden Street.

The man was brought to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition.

Police said the shooting occurred during a narcotics transaction and that their investigation remains ongoing. The police department’s gun violence unit and narcotics detectives will be investigating the shooting.

No suspects are in custody as of Thursday morning.