One injured in south Fort Worth shooting Monday night

A man was shot in the arm near an apartment complex in south Fort Worth late Monday night.

Shots were fired around 11:15 p.m. at the Ariva Apartments, located in the 6200 block of Horton Circle.

A caller told first responders that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, but upon their arrival, investigators found evidence of a shooting, but couldn’t find the victim.

“[Officers] notified the dispatcher that the victim may be traveling to a local hospital for treatment,” police said.

About 15 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Carlyle Crossing Apartments, in the 3700 block of Century Place. Ambulance crews notified police they were responding to a gunshot victim, who officers later said they believed was the same man who was shot near Horton Circle.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No further updates were available about his condition.

Police said there’s no suspect in custody and their investigation remains ongoing.